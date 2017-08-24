Exploring Greenwich Village: Where To Eat, Drink, Shop And More

By John Friia

Greenwich Village is one of the New York’s most well-known areas, which has been featured in TV shows and movies. The neighborhood boundaries, including West 14th Street at the north, West Houston Street to its south and stretches from the Hudson River to Broadway. Whether you’re visiting friends or exploring a new area, here are some of the best places to visit.

To Laugh: Comedy Cellar

117 MacDougal St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 254-3480

www.comedycellar.com

New Yorkers can forget about their worries and laugh the night away at the Comedy Cellar. The small space attracts the likes of some big name comedians, including Louis CK, Aziz Ansari, Jessica Kirson and Colin Quinn. If patrons feel the urge to be on the other side of the microphone, they can enroll in one of Comedy Cellar’s stand-up classes. Students will learn how to write and perform in groups of no more than 10 people, but receive individual critics. There are five weekly classroom sessions then a showcase, a critique session and a final showcase.

To Shop: C.O. Bigelow

414 Sixth Ave.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 533-2700

www.bigelowchemist.com

C.O. Bigelow has become a nationally known brand and the original location is still open in the heart of Greenwich Village. Opened in 1838, the store is the oldest apothecary in America and continues to carry its early traditions to present day. While locals can have the prescriptions filled at the store, others can explore their unique home remedy and beauty products. You can also snag some of C.O. Bigelow’s namesake body washes and lotions, including No. 1411 Mentha Body – Vitamin Body Wash, a mint-infused wash with Vitamins A, C and E.

To Drink: Analogue

19 West 8th St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 432-0200

www.analoguenyc.com

Just steps from Washington Square Park, there is a cocktail lounge that blends together a homey feel with vintage decor. Analogue serves craft cocktails, offers an extensive whiskey selection of more than 180 selections and small plates. Once visitors step through the doors of the West 8th Street bar, they will see classic black and white photos of rock legends, an extensive vinyl library and a 1960s record player. Some of their signature libations include the scotch-based Dorian Grey with pear liqueur and rosemary-maple syrup and the West 8th made with vodka, cucumber, mint and lemon syrup. A visit to Analogue makes for the ideal nightcap in Greenwich Village and people might stumble upon one of their weekly jazz shows.

To Eat: Senza Gluten

206 Sullivan St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 475-7775

www.senzaglutennyc.com

Senza Gluten is not your typical restaurant because it is one of the few completely gluten-free Italian eatery in Greenwich Village. Resembling a mountainside villa in Italy, Senza Gluten boasts an intimate setting with exposed wooden beams and European artwork. Staying true to its name, Senza Gluten means without gluten and has a wide selection of signature Italian dishes, including lasagna, fettuccine alla Bolognese and penne al Pomodoro. Other signature dishes, include their Bruschetta ai Funghi with mushrooms, shaved parmesan and truffle oil and the Diavola Flatbread topped with spicy pepperoni, ricotta cheese and mozzarella.

To Stay: The Marlton

5 West 8th St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 321-0100

www.marltonhotel.com

Once frequented by artists and writers, The Marlton brings its historical New York charm to present day with contemporary features. Whether you opt to take the elevator or the spiral staircase, you’ll find yourself in a hallways adorned with Persian-style rugs guiding you to your room. The Marlton captures the luxurious atmosphere while making each guest at home. From the detailed woodwork in each room to the plush bed and stylish lighting, the room is the ideal respite from the hustle and bustle of the Village. The hotel opened their rooftop patio exclusively for hotel guests, which boasts stunning views of Greenwich Village and Washington Square Park. One thing that any guest will enjoy is their complimentary breakfast at Margaux. The restaurant is located in the hotel and transports guests to European villa in its hidden outdoor patio. For the late risers and dinner guests, they can enjoy some of their tasty signature cocktails and dishes, including the grilled swordfish with roasted onions, red wine vinegar and olives.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.