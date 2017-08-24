CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, Powerball 4 | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Happenings, August 24

gettyimages 598895642 Happenings, August 24

(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The U.S. Open will soon be in full swing. But first, it’s all about the fans.

The U.S. Tennis Association is serving up a two-day “U.S. Open Experience” in Manhattan’s seaport district.

The site has been transformed into a modified version of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, complete with a recreation of the famed Unisphere.

Fangirl (or boy) over your favorite tennis stars during autograph signings and photo ops, or pose for a pic with the U.S. Open trophies. You can even feel high and mighty sitting atop the U.S. Open umpire chair.

There will also be food tastings and musical performances.

Today’s activities include youth clinics and games, and Friday there will be a special appearance from defending women’s champ Angelique Kerber.

The festivities are free and run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Tournament play gets underway Monday in Flushing Meadows.

gettyimages 821335742 Happenings, August 24

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The LINQ Hotel & Casino)

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The LINQ Hotel & Casino

The night is dark and full of… house music?

“Rave of Thrones” returns to New York City tonight, with Kristian Nairn, a.k.a. Hodor, bringing the beats.

That’s right, everyone’s favorite Stark servant is an international DJ and electronic music producer.

Nairn had an 11-year residency at Kremlin in Northern Ireland before taking his talents worldwide.

Tonight he’ll be joined by DALI, Hiyawatha and Robbie Lumpkin on the decks at Output in Williamsburg.

Never been? Don’t miss the rooftop view. Skip the line and snag your ticket here.

gettyimages 533096630 Happenings, August 24

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Museum and Mass Appeal bring you: “Music Video Night.”

New York’s own Eif Rivera will be the star of the show. He’s produced, directed and edited videos for the likes of Nas, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, French Montana and countless others.

He’ll share his “unique story, creative approach, and Caribbean-centered practice.”

The evening starts off with a happy hour, followed by a screening of Rivera’s work and meet & greet.

Tickets are $16 and include museum admission. See what else there is to see.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch