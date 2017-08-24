Happenings, August 24

Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The U.S. Open will soon be in full swing. But first, it’s all about the fans.

The U.S. Tennis Association is serving up a two-day “U.S. Open Experience” in Manhattan’s seaport district.

The site has been transformed into a modified version of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, complete with a recreation of the famed Unisphere.

Fangirl (or boy) over your favorite tennis stars during autograph signings and photo ops, or pose for a pic with the U.S. Open trophies. You can even feel high and mighty sitting atop the U.S. Open umpire chair.

There will also be food tastings and musical performances.

Today’s activities include youth clinics and games, and Friday there will be a special appearance from defending women’s champ Angelique Kerber.

The festivities are free and run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Tournament play gets underway Monday in Flushing Meadows.

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The LINQ Hotel & Casino

The night is dark and full of… house music?

“Rave of Thrones” returns to New York City tonight, with Kristian Nairn, a.k.a. Hodor, bringing the beats.

That’s right, everyone’s favorite Stark servant is an international DJ and electronic music producer.

Nairn had an 11-year residency at Kremlin in Northern Ireland before taking his talents worldwide.

Tonight he’ll be joined by DALI, Hiyawatha and Robbie Lumpkin on the decks at Output in Williamsburg.

Never been? Don’t miss the rooftop view. Skip the line and snag your ticket here.

Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Museum and Mass Appeal bring you: “Music Video Night.”

New York’s own Eif Rivera will be the star of the show. He’s produced, directed and edited videos for the likes of Nas, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, French Montana and countless others.

He’ll share his “unique story, creative approach, and Caribbean-centered practice.”

The evening starts off with a happy hour, followed by a screening of Rivera’s work and meet & greet.

Tickets are $16 and include museum admission. See what else there is to see.