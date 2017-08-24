CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

16 Horses Saved From Fire At Goshen Historic Track

Filed Under: Goshen, Goshen Historic Track, Janelle Burrell, Orange County

GOSHEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More than a dozen horses had to be rescued after a fire broke out at a historic race track in Orange County.

The fire began Wednesday evening at a barn at the Goshen Historic Track and quickly spread to an empty stable on the grounds.

Charles Peralo was driving by the track, which is a registered historic landmark, when he saw the flames and raced over to see if he could help.

“The horses were absolutely freaking out,” he said. “A bunch of people just started rushing over and we just started grabbing the horses, we didn’t even have the rope to do it.”

The flames never made their way into a stable that had horses inside, but some of the smoke did and Peralo says the animals were shaken.

“The horses were in a lot of panic when we got here,” he said. “There were a couple of other people who walked by, one of them actually broke their nose and got their lip cut open, the horse went and kicked them.”

In all, 16 horses were rescued.

It took firefighters three hours to get the flames under control, but not before some the buildings on the nearly 180-year-old track were destroyed.

“Everyone banded together because that’s what we do,” one woman said.

The historic track is the oldest active trotting track in the world.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch