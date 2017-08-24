16 Horses Saved From Fire At Goshen Historic Track

GOSHEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More than a dozen horses had to be rescued after a fire broke out at a historic race track in Orange County.

The fire began Wednesday evening at a barn at the Goshen Historic Track and quickly spread to an empty stable on the grounds.

Charles Peralo was driving by the track, which is a registered historic landmark, when he saw the flames and raced over to see if he could help.

“The horses were absolutely freaking out,” he said. “A bunch of people just started rushing over and we just started grabbing the horses, we didn’t even have the rope to do it.”

The flames never made their way into a stable that had horses inside, but some of the smoke did and Peralo says the animals were shaken.

“The horses were in a lot of panic when we got here,” he said. “There were a couple of other people who walked by, one of them actually broke their nose and got their lip cut open, the horse went and kicked them.”

In all, 16 horses were rescued.

It took firefighters three hours to get the flames under control, but not before some the buildings on the nearly 180-year-old track were destroyed.

“Everyone banded together because that’s what we do,” one woman said.

The historic track is the oldest active trotting track in the world.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.