Councilmen Call On Congress To Pass Rep. Espaillat’s ICE Agent Body Cam Bill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two New York City councilmembers introduced a resolution Thursday supporting passage of federal legislation that would change how Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents operate.
The resolution was introduced by councilmen Mark Levine (D-7th) of Manhattan and Carlos Menchaca (D-38th) of Brooklyn.
It supports a measure by U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) that would require immigration and border protection agents to wear and activate body cameras during field operations and removal procedures.
“This is good for civilians, because they know that any interaction between an ICE agent and them will be documented permanently,” Espaillat said, “and of course, it’s also good for the agents, because they know that there won’t be any unwarranted claims against them.”
Espaillat claims Gen. John Kelly, now White House Chief of Staff, told him when Kelly headed the Department of Homeland Security that he favored the body cam idea for ICE agents.