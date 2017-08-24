Mamma Monkey & Stray Chick Become Besties At Tel Aviv Zoo

1010 WINS — A mamma monkey adopted a chick who wandered into her enclosure and the duo might be the unlikeliest pair you’ve ever seen!
The macaque was spotted by zoo staff in Tel Aviv, Israel holding the chick. And at first they were afraid that she could harm the the little bird.
The chick left the macaque’s home but returned two days later, and ever since the two are inseparable.
The zoo says that every night she walks with him into her home and every morning they walk outside together. She takes care of him just like she would with her own baby.
The chick can leave at anytime but it appears that she always wants to be by her adopted mom’s side.