Winning $758.7 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Massachusetts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Massachusetts.
The $758.7 million jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history. The lucky numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.
In the Tri-State area, there were $1 million winners in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
