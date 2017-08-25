Best Uptown NY Restaurants

By Carly Petrone

These uptown restaurants are giving downtown hotspots a run for their money. From tapas to gastropubs, here are five places to reserve your next table.

The Fat Monk

949 Columbus Ave.

New York, NY 10025

(212) 837-2334

thefatmonknyc.com

Chef Rob McCue is whipping up some seriously brilliant dishes over at The Fat Monk on the Upper West Side. He’s transforming classics into modern twists with part molecular gastronomy and part kitchen alchemy. Standouts include the Lobster BLT with parsley Pernod butter, Glass Crackled Pork Knuckles, Foie Gras Bratwurst, and Oyster Escargot. Stop in for brunch and nosh on Breakfast Nachos (two eggs any style, braised short rib, blue corn tortilla chips, sour cream, and cotija cheese) or add a side of Duck Fat Fried Hash Browns. Wash it all down with one of their signature cocktails like the reminiscent My Lisa Frank Notebook – vodka, Jalapeno-infused Mezcal, pineapple lime shrub, vanilla, and pink unicorn dust. Feeling frisky? Get your hands on a Benedict Cumberbatch – tequila cachaça, lavender honey, lime, mint and cucumber bitters.

Ristorante Morini

1167 Madison Ave.

New York, NY 10028

(212) 249-0444

www.ristorantemorini.com

Did you know that you can enjoy a delicious plate of homemade pasta from Ristorante Morini for just $10? Yep. All you have to do is stop into this UES hotspot after 8:30 p.m. on a weeknight (except Friday) and you can take advantage of this awesome pasta special. If a family-style dinner is more up your alley, they offer a $49 Sunday Supper special with your choice of two antipasti, Rigatoni Carbonara and chef’s daily selection of grilled meats, and Bombolini for dessert. Of course, you can always stop in for happy hour (2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.) to snack on Arancine, their decadent Crostini, or even their White Label Burger. Mangia!

Pizza Beach

1426 3rd Ave.

New York, NY 10028

(646) 666-0819

www.pizzabeachclub.com

Looking for something casual? Pull up a chair at Pizza Beach and you’ll feel transformed to the beaches of California. Their menu reflects just that with healthy salad options (like their hearty Cauliflower Caesar), Tuna Poke, and Baja Shrimp Tacos. They also offer tons of exotic pizzas like Spicy Soppressata with chili infused honey, Crushed Avocado with ricotta, fresh mozzarella, and heirloom tomato, and Golden Beet & Goat Cheese. You can even ask for gluten-free crust and dairy free cheese. Get a pitcher of The Spiciest Margarita for the table and cheers to a “hella good” meal.

Marlow Bistro

1018 Amsterdam Ave.

New York, NY

(212) 662-9020

www.MarlowBistro.com

It’s worth taking the 1 train uptown to the Upper West Side for Marlow Bistro’s summer menu. Executive Chef Zivko Radojcic is serving up everything from Tuna Crudo with grilled corn, jalapeno, herb oil & citrus to Ricotta Gnocchi with asparagus, herb pistou, pickled rhubarb & cherry tomatoes. The Chicken Rossini with truffle stuffed legs, mushrooms, foie gras sauce & spinach puree is not to be missed and definitely make room for dessert! The “Surprise Me” ($11) is an Almond Semolina Cake with thyme meringue & blueberry-lemon bavaroise. Sip on one of their original cocktails like the Divine (spiced rum, coconut rum, white rum, orange, pineapple) or the Bye Felicia (vodka, St. Germain, cucumber, mint, lime juice).

PEQUE

231 W. 145th St.

New York, NY 10039

(646) 678-4095

www.facebook.com/PEQUE.nyc

PEQUE is the perfect date night spot if you’re up in Harlem. This quaint vino & tapas restaurant is reminiscent of a night out in Barcelona with enticing options like Tortilla Espanola, Chorizo Al Vino, and Jamon Serrano. Share the Ceviche or Croquetas or try something vegetarian like the Alchachofas (lightly fried artichokes) or Summer Squash Salad with Spanish goat cheese. Enjoy a charcuterie and cheese tasting or try all five Spanish cheeses before moving onto dessert. The Crema Catalana’s fired sugar crust perfectly complements the milk custard base while the Sundae Stout is a great option for the beer loving customer (chocolate beer stout over vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle). And it wouldn’t be a true tapas restaurant without Sangria – but they’re also pouring plenty of Spanish, French, and Brazilian wines so come check it out for yourself.

