Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa Threatened by ISIS: ‘You Can’t Show Weakness’

Adult entertainer turned sports broadcaster Mia Khalifa recently spoke about being gruesomely threatened by ISIS in an interview with The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan on Thursday (8/24).

“She’s actually had ISIS threaten her,” Junkies host Eric Bickel said. “Could you imagine? How do you walk around? I wouldn’t leave the house!”

“I think that starting out with ISIS threatening to behead me really set the standard,” Khalifa said. “Like, I look at a Cowboys fan, I’m like, ‘You cannot hurt me. I have ISIS threaten me. You are not scaring me.’

Khalifa is now a burgeoning sports personality, and devotes the majority of her social media attention to D.C. sports — the Wizards, Capitals, Redskins and Nationals — after initially gaining notoriety from her brief stint in the adult entertainment industry.

It was in those early days of her stardom when she was threatened by the terrorist group.

“So how did they threaten you,” Jason Bishop asked.

“It was through social media,” Khalifa said. “They photoshopped a picture of me being beheaded and threatened that that would happen to me.”

“How do you sleep at night,” Bickel asked.

“Did that worry you at all,” Bishop asked. “For one second?”

“It does, but I try not to show it, because you can’t show weakness,” she said. “That’s exactly what they’re looking for. I really try and just make it look like it rolls off, but I’ll admit, it gets to you after a while.”

Khalifa now makes her living covering sports and pop culture, and recently launched her own channel on the live-streaming service Twitch.

