LISTEN: Francesa Broadcasts From Bar A, Interviews Brendan Brown, Bernie Williams, Others

BELMAR, N.J. (WFAN) — Mike Francesa hit the Jersey shore Friday for his annual end-of-summer show at Bar A in Belmar.
The WFAN host had a parade of great guests appear on the show.
Francesa talked to Brendan Brown, who calls Knicks games for MSG Networks, about the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade, Carmelo Anthony’s future and whether there’s any realistic chance of LeBron James signing with the Knicks next summer.
Listen to that interview by clicking on the audio player above.
Then comedian Evan Wecksell stopped by to perform a song titled “Mike Francesa.”
Then Francesa interview Yankees great-turned-guitarist Bernie Williams. He talked about both music and today’s Yankees.