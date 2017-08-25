Police Search For Driver That Hit Teen With Stolen Car During Chase In N.J.

NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the driver of a stolen car they say hit a teenager during a chase Friday in New Jersey.
Officers spotted the stolen vehicle around 2:50 p.m. at Willow and West End avenues.
Police said the driver sped off, hitting a parked car with three people inside before jumping a curb. The car then crashed into a teenage boy sitting on a wall and came to rest against utility pole.
Authorities said the driver ran away, but two passengers were apprehended.
“She ran into my house. She went into my house, and they like got her by the stairs before she like did anything else,” witness Daniela Plata said. “She didn’t want to sit still, she was yelling and making a big chaos. So the police arrested her and took her away.”
The teenage victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.