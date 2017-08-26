Four Hurt, One Critically, After Vehicle Slams Into Parked Cars In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car slammed into several parked cars in Queens early Saturday morning, sending four people to the hospital.
Police say a white Chevrolet hit the cars just before 2:30 a.m. at 54th Street and 31st avenue in Woodside.
At least one parked car was heavily damaged.
All those injured were traveling in the white Chevy, according to police.
One person was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition. The others were considered serious but stable.
The accident remains under investigation.