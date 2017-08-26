Hurricane Harvey Continuing Coverage: CBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Happy National Dog Day: Relive Touching Moments Of Rescues Meeting New Owners

1010 WINS — In honor of National Dog Day, we’re reliving heartwarming moments of rescues meeting their new owners.

Cora was abused for the first 6 months of her life by being chained outside 24/7, according to PETA.

The non-profit rescued her and found Cora a loving home.

Russell was adopted by a loving elderly couple after being saved. The terrier mix was brutally attacked by a street dog but is now doing great after extensive surgery.

Happy national dog day to all the adorable, lovable, snuggable canines everywhere!

