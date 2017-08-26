Hurricane Harvey Continuing Coverage: CBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Several Hurt, Including Child, When Fire Truck Collides With Vehicle While Responding To Call In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were hurt, including a child, when a fire truck collided with another vehicle while responding to a call in Queens Saturday morning.

Authorities say the engine was heading to a fire in a high rise in Flushing when the collision occured near the intersection of Kissena Boulevard and Booth Memorial Avenue just before 10:15 a.m.

The FDNY says seven people in total were injured, including a child whose age was not immediately known.

One of the injuries is believed to be serious.

The accident is under investigation.

