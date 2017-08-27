Woman Wanted For Alleged Assault Aboard Bronx Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is wanted for allegedly assaulting another woman aboard a Manhattan-bound 5 train in the Bronx earlier this month.
Police say the suspect engaged in a verbal dispute with the 63-year-old victim aboard the subway near the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station around 9:30 p.m. on August 15th.
The suspect punched the victim in the face multiple times before fleeing the train when it pulled into the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station, according to police.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with cuts and swelling to her face.
Police are looking for a roughly 30-year-old black woman with a medium complexion. Police say she’s approximately 115 pounds with a slim build and was last seen wearing a blue and black flannel shirt with blue jeans, a black baseball cap, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.