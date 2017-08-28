2 Dead In Early Morning House Fire In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people have died in a three-alarm fire early Monday morning in Brooklyn.
The blaze broke out around 4:15 a.m. at a single-family home on 44th between 12th Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park.
The fire went to three alarms and some could be seen billowing from the home. Fire officials say most of the flames are out and they are making sure there aren’t any additional flareups.
Fire officials say a 61-year-old man and 59-year-old woman were pronounced dead after being rescued, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
One witnesses also said that at least one firefighter was taken away on a gurney, but he appeared to be OK.