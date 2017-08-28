TROPICAL STORM HARVEY: 'Catastrophic' Flooding In Texas; President Trump To Visit Tuesday | PhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

2 Dead In Early Morning House Fire In Brooklyn

Filed Under: Brooklyn, Glenn Schuck, Janelle Burrell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people have died in a three-alarm fire early Monday morning in Brooklyn.

The blaze broke out around 4:15 a.m. at a single-family home on 44th between 12th Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park.

The fire went to three alarms and some could be seen billowing from the home. Fire officials say most of the flames are out and they are making sure there aren’t any additional flareups.

Fire officials say a 61-year-old man and 59-year-old woman were pronounced dead after being rescued, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

One witnesses also said that at least one firefighter was taken away on a gurney, but he appeared to be OK.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch