HARVEY LATEST: 'Catastrophic' Situation In Texas | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

South Carolina Teen Feeds the Homeless with Home Grown Veggies

Filed Under: Feeding Homeless, homeless, homeless community
Joe Cingrana/1010 WINS

18-year-old Katie Stagliano has been doing her part to feed the homeless in her South Carolina community for almost a decade.

It all got started back in 2008 when nine-year-old Katie decided to plant some cabbage in her family’s Summerville, South Carolina backyard, which eventually sprouted into a whopping 40 lb cabbage. Katie chose to donate the vast veggie to a homeless shelter and returned that very week to help serve meals to those in need.

“I’ve never felt so good in my life,” Stagliano told People magazine in 2009. “I thought, ‘Wow, with one cabbage I helped feed that many people? I could do much more.'”

Since then Katie, now a high school senior, has supplied local soup kitchens with savory crops grown by her very own green thumb and even created the non-profit Katies Krops which has allowed her to supply over 22,000 pounds of locally grown produce to soup kitchens, food pantries and families in need.

The young Samaritan and budding philanthropist certainly doesn’t plan to stay local, however. Thanks to grants from Katie, Katie’s Krops Growers till and plough 100 Katie’s Krops gardens in 33 states and have have donated an additional 53,000 pounds of produce to the needy in their own hometowns.

Katie’s plans for the future include attending the College of Charleston and continuing her efforts with Katie’s Krops.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch