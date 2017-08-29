CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Drink It In Man: Chris Jericho On Life Lessons & Why ‘No Is A Four Letter Word’

Filed Under: Chris Jericho, Rebecca Granet, The Trend

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Who says dreams don’t come true?

The Trend host Rebecca Granet got to cross one dream guest off of her interview wish list: Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho , you made the list!

The musician, podcaster, six-time WWE champion and three-time bestselling author stopped by to chat about his storied career, principles he learned from several people including his favorite rock star, and his new book, “No Is A Four Letter Word” that is out today.

Jericho talked about why he wrote a fourth book and words that stuck with him after watching a documentary with KISS frontman Paul Stanley.

“The only people that tell you can’t do something are the ones that have failed. I’m not going to tell you you can’t do something because I did it – you can do it,” Stanley said.

That became a “Jericho principle” and the force that drives Chris to this day.

That and there’s the time he met Keith Richards, and heard Yoko Ono going to the bathroom — there’s a principle to that too.

If you care about an interesting journey, get the book!

