City Council Candidate Finds Bomb Threat In Queens Mailbox

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A City Council challenger running in next month’s Democratic primary found a threatening message in his mailbox over the weekend.

Robert Holden said a silver van sped off from his driveway on Caldwell Avenue in Maspeth on Saturday evening, leaving behind a message scrawled on one of the fliers distributed by his City Council opponent.

“I looked in my mailbox and there was this hate message,” Holden said.

“Take away my kid’s scooter and I’m going to bomb your car, I don’t care how many cops you know,” the message read.

The scooter reference ties to a 14-year-old effort by Holden to get unlicensed and dangerous motor scooters off neighborhood streets, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.

Holden is challenging incumbent City Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who he blames for launching personal attacks during the campaign.

“There’s no place for personal attacks, and if the personal attacks result in my family being harmed that’s where you draw the line,” Holden said.

NYPD detectives are canvassing the neighborhood looking for surveillance video and witnesses.

There has been no comment from the Crowley campaign.