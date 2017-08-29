FBI: Women Dressed As Nuns Try To Rob Pennsylvania Bank

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The FBI says two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania.
The FBI posted bank surveillance photos of the suspects on Twitter.
Authorities said the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller, while the other stood near the door. Each woman was wearing a black nun’s habit and veil. One woman was also wearing sunglasses.
Police believe a teller set off an alarm that spooked the women, who fled empty-handed.
Investigators don’t believe the women are real nuns.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)