FBI: Women Dressed As Nuns Try To Rob Pennsylvania Bank

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The FBI says two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania.

The FBI posted bank surveillance photos of the suspects on Twitter.

Authorities said the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller, while the other stood near the door. Each woman was wearing a black nun’s habit and veil. One woman was also wearing sunglasses.

Police believe a teller set off an alarm that spooked the women, who fled empty-handed.

Investigators don’t believe the women are real nuns.

