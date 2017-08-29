Woman Kicked To The Ground By Pair In Lower East Side Purse Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men kicked a woman to the ground before taking off with her purse on the Lower East Side, Saturday night.
Police say the men were following a 62-year-old woman at around 8 p.m. on East 5th Street near Avenue C and Avenue D. They kicked the woman causing her to fall to the ground, and fled with her purse.
The woman sustained bruising and swelling as a result, cops said.
One suspect has been described as a Hispanic male in his twenties. He was last seen wearing a blue jersey with the number 12 on the front, he was wearing blue jeans and a backwards hat.
The second suspect was a black male in his twenties who was shirtless and wearing his hat backwards as well.
Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS(8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA(74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimstoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.