Police: Priest Finds Intruder Doing Laundry In Long Island Home

NESCONSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man apparently broke into a priest’s Long Island home to do some laundry, according to Suffolk County police.
A priest from Holy Cross Church returned to his Old Nichols Road home in Nesconset just after 8 p.m. Monday to find 37-year-old Philip Magalhaes doing laundry, police said.
Magalhaes ran away when he saw the priest, leaving behind his wallet at the scene, police said.
Officers quickly caught up to him and placed him under arrest for criminal trespass.
Police said the 37-year-old Magalhaes has two other active warrants.