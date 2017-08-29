Police: Priest Finds Intruder Doing Laundry In Long Island Home

HARVEY: Flooding Worsens; Trump Visiting Texas | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Filed Under: Holy Cross Church, Nesconset

NESCONSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man apparently broke into a priest’s Long Island home to do some laundry, according to Suffolk County police.

A priest from Holy Cross Church returned to his Old Nichols Road home in Nesconset just after 8 p.m. Monday to find 37-year-old Philip Magalhaes doing laundry, police said.

Philip Magalhaes

Philip Magalhaes (credit: Suffolk County Police)

Magalhaes ran away when he saw the priest, leaving behind his wallet at the scene, police said.

Officers quickly caught up to him and placed him under arrest for criminal trespass.

Police said the 37-year-old Magalhaes has two other active warrants.

