Suspect Picked 81-Year-Old Man’s Pocket, Took His Wallet On Staten Island, Police Say

Filed Under: Forest Avenue, Jewett Avenue, Pickpocket, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were on the hunt Tuesday for a suspect who reached into an 81-year-old man’s pocket and stole his wallet in on Staten Island last week.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, the suspect came up to the older man and began chatting with him as he waited for the bus at Jewett and Forest avenues, police said.

When the bus came, the suspect reached into the man’s pants pocket and took his wallet, police said. The wallet contained, among other things, the victim’s debit card and $60, police said.

The suspect fled east on Forest Avenue, police said.

The suspect was described a black male between 17 and 24 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He had short dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and light-colored sneakers.

A surveillance image of a suspect who police say picked an 81-year-old man’s pocket and took his wallet on Staten Island on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

