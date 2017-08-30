Bike-Riding Deliveryman Gets Summons After App Directs Him Into Lincoln Tunnel

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A bicyclist delivering food who ended up riding through the Lincoln Tunnel was following directions from a phone app, Port Authority officials said.
The 26-year-old Jersey City man was intercepted by Port Authority police on the New Jersey side of the tunnel around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, NJ.com reported.
According to Port Authority spokesman Joseph Pentangelo, the man was taking a suggested route on his phone app when he entered the tunnel.
Bicycles are prohibited in the Lincoln Tunnel.
Pentangelo said the man showed officers the app which supported his claim.
The incident didn’t cause a major traffic disruption.
Pentangelo said the man has been issued a traffic summons for trespass.
