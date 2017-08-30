Black Lives Matter Members Sue Rockland County Town, Alleging Racial Profiling

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Black Lives Matter protesters have filed a federal lawsuit against Clarkstown and two former police officers, alleging racial profiling and illegal surveillance.

The claims stem from demonstrations last year.

When Jerlyn Calixte went to Black Lives Matter rallies, she said she noticed an army of cops.

“Anytime black people meet, it is over-policed,” she told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell.

At other demonstrations, she said it was different.

“There’s minimal to no police,” she said.

Attorney William Wagstaff said police were not there to protect.

“They were there to intimidate, and they successfully chilled the first amendment rights of these members,” he said.

Vanessa Green said she’s still “a little fearful.”

“Based on some of the rallies where people are on top of the roof with sniper rifles,” she said.

“The only reason that this was being done, is because they didn’t like the message,” Wagstaff added.

A similar lawsuit against Clarkstown has been settled, Haskell reported. Town officials have not commented on the latest suit.