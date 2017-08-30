CBS Sports Holds Annual Media Day For Upcoming Football Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a big warm up Wednesday for the upcoming NFL season, showcasing what fans can expect to see on CBS2.

CBS announcers held media day, featuring the newest member of the game day family.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported, Tony Romo says he considered playing football this season, even as signal caller for the Jets.

But that would have meant putting his new career on hold. Multiple networks offered the longtime Cowboy a broadcasting job. He chose CBS, where he’ll be alongside Jim Nantz as Sunday’s lead analyst.

Romo is a natural in front of the camera, a perfect attribute for a player stepping directly off the field and thrust into the most high profile analyst role on CBS.

“I’m amazed that some people just show up their first game and go ‘here you go, you’re on air’,” he said Wednesday. “I didn’t know what to do at all. What to look at, or what a telestrator was.”

Romo has spent the past few months working with top play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz in what amounts to a broadcasting boot camp.

“It’s been very much eye to eye contact,” Nantz said. “You have to honor the play, because each play is a chapter in the story.”

In the entire 58-year history of the NFL on CBS, only four men have been the network’s lead analyst. Romo is the fifth.

“He’s got a way of breaking down plays,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said. “He sees the field. He’s got a really good personality, he’s likeable and he doesn’t take himself too seriously. And those are all qualities you need to be a really good NFL analyst.”

“You either got it or you don’t,” CBS NFL analyst Steve Beuerlein said. “And there’s not a lot of patience with guys who show early on they’re not going to be able to handle it.”

Romo is not typical. He was undrafted, but became a Dallas Cowboys all-time great quarterback. That kind of work ethic is transferable to his new career.

When asked if it’s more difficult to prepare for a game as a broadcaster compared to preparing for the Giants’ defense, Romo gives the nod to Big Blue.

“You want them to see your passionate side of the game,” he said. “I think I’m going to tell some stories and be more conversational.”

It’s a groundbreaking year for the network, as Beth Mowins will become the first woman to ever call play-by-play for the NFL on CBS.