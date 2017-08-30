Happenings August 30

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Let Me See Your Lobster Roll

Luke’s Lobster is opening its newest location in the Garment District today and offering its first 100 customers a FREE lobster roll.

The catch? You have to sign their Change.org petition to “make the lobster emoji happen.”

“The emoji sea is filled with crab, shrimp, octopus, squid, whale, spouting whale, blowfish (?) and even non-fish-human-deep-sea-diver! And out of the water, shrimp gets extra love with tempura! There is a large void in the shape of our favorite Maine lobster,” the petition says.

The Unicode Consortium, which governs which emojis get the green light, recently announced the lobster is in the running for a 2018 release. There are currently 66 other emojis under consideration and the finalists will be chosen later this year.

So far, the petition has just over 3,600 signatures – about 1,400 short of its goal.

To support the cause and put a stop to #NoLobsterEmoji, swing by the new shack for a free snack. Doors open at 11 a.m.

For more free treats – Get some of Gregorys’ “power bites” with a beverage, or check out Blue Bottle Coffee for a complimentary cup of coffee.

Photo Credit: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images

Art comes in different shapes and sizes, much like beer bottles.

Harlem-based artist Tom Sanford spent months completing the arduous task of drinking beer with friends and strangers to collect – you guessed it – 99 bottles. He then painted small portraits of each, which are proudly on display at the Gitler &___ gallery in Hamilton Heights.

“I definitely have 10 pounds I can afford to lose,” he told DNAinfo.

You’ll find classics like Budweiser and PBR, along with craft brews like Ithaca Beer Company’s Flower Power and Otter Creek’s Couch Surfer.

Tonight is the closing reception, where you can drink in the artwork while drinking free beer from Harpoon Brewery.

Like what you see? Take home a single beer for $250 or a six pack for $1,200.

Cheers!

Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Mystery At The Museum

What does the cult-classic “Twin Peaks” have to do with the Himalayas? Seems like a question for FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper.

In the first season of the original series, Cooper says, “Following a dream I had three years ago, I have become deeply moved by the plight of the Tibetan people and have been filled with a desire to help them…”

The Rubin Museum wants to help you crack the case on its “Twin Peaks and the Himalayas” gallery tour.

“Referencing specific moments in the TV show, it will cover various topics such as traditions of divination, Buddhism’s arrival to the Himalayas, and the Tibetan Book of the Dead,” the museum says. “Careful though – there will be some spoilers!”

Museum admission is $15 and the tour starts at 6.

Don’t miss the finale of “Twin Peaks: The Return” this Sunday night.

Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Houston, We Have Your Back

Harvey may be heading out of Houston, but not before leaving behind a path of death and destruction.

Thousands of people have been rescued from rooftops and the number of people seeking shelter has jumped into the tens of thousands. Houston’s mayor imposed a curfew Tuesday night and said the city will open more shelters to meet the demand.

President Donald Trump touched down in Texas yesterday, where he called the situation “of epic proportion.” Today, Harvey sets its sights on Louisiana.

The fastest and safest ways to send your support are through the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

AMERICAN RED CROSS: Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 make a $10 donation.

SALVATION ARMY: Make a financial donation by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555 or visit helpsalvationarmy.com.

For more ways to help, click here.