Pipe-Wielding Inmate Attacks Several Correction Officers Inside Bronx Criminal Court, Sources Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several correction officers were assaulted by an inmate inside Bronx Criminal Court Wednesday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m. the inmate refused to be transported from the courthouse on East 161st Street and started to fight with the officers who were attempting to remove him from his cell.

Sources say the inmate then broke a pipe off a wall and struck several officers.

11 officers in total were rushed to nearby hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to sources.

The inmate was taken to a nearby hospital in police custody.

“Any assault on a member of our staff is unacceptable and this inmate will be arrested,” Department of Correction Peter Thorne said in a statement to CBS2. “Our officers put their safety on the line on behalf of New Yorkers every day and we thank them for all they do.”

The incident is under investigation by the DOC, according to Thorne.

