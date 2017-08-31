HARVEY: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Back Stories: Princess Diana’s Tragic Death

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – In today’s Back Story, travel back to August 31, 1997, when Princess Diana died.

Hear CBS Radio and WCBS 880’s coverage from that fateful day.

The 36-year-old princess was killed in a car crash in Paris, along with two others.

There were reports the accident was caused because Princess Diana and her companion, Dodi Fayed, were trying to escape the paparazzi.

