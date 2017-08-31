Back Stories: Princess Diana’s Tragic Death

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – In today’s Back Story, travel back to August 31, 1997, when Princess Diana died.
Hear CBS Radio and WCBS 880’s coverage from that fateful day.
The 36-year-old princess was killed in a car crash in Paris, along with two others.
There were reports the accident was caused because Princess Diana and her companion, Dodi Fayed, were trying to escape the paparazzi.