Best Things To Do In New York This Weekend

This city never disappoints, always offering up a multitude of amazing activities from which to choose. For example, this weekend, you can say “so long” to summer by partying your cares away, learn to ride a unicycle, browse some fine art, attend an actual county fair, and/or discover the art of capoeira.

NYC Unicycle Festival

Various venues

New York, NY

nycunifest.com

The eighth annual NYC Unicycle Festival starts this weekend, some four days of one-wheeled excitement. In addition to organized rides and public shows, you’ll be able to practice unicycle basketball, sumo, and hockey; try your skills on a trials course; and take a multitude of workshops designed to help you balance better. All abilities and all ages are more than welcome! The main action takes place on Governors Island on Saturday and Sunday, with a live DJ and professional riders. Now through Sunday, September 3, see schedule for details, free.

Electric Zoo

Randall’s Island Park

New York, NY 10035

(212) 860-1899

electriczoofestival.com

Labor Day means the end of summer, sure, but it also means the arrival of Electric Zoo. The world-renowned music festival brings the biggest names in electronic music to Randall’s Island for three days of creativity and chaos. This year’s theme, the 6th Boro, nods to NYC and will transform the park “into a utopian dance-tropolis where wild beasts and beautiful creatures roam free, and live out the fantasy of a world where electronic beats and positive energy reign supreme.” Friday, September 1, through Sunday, September 3, see schedule for details, tickets required.

Richmond County Fair

Historic Richmond Town

441 Clarke Avenue

Staten Island, NY 10306

(718) 351-1611

www.historicrichmondtown.org

A country fair in the heart of New York City? Yup, you read that right: the annual Richmond County Fair brings bumper cars, hot dog-eating contests, fire eaters, sword-swallowers, face painting, Ferris wheels, a petting zoo, and midway games to Staten Island for three days of good, old-fashioned, American(a) fun. It’s one of the biggest and oldest such fairs in the U.S. and takes place at the city’s only restored historic town and oldest continuously working family farm. Rain or shine! Saturday, September 2, through Monday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., $14 at the door.

Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit

In and around Washington Square Park

New York, NY 10003

(212) 982-6255

www.wsoae.org

Picture this: an artist discovers he can’t make rent or buy food, so he selects a few finished paintings, drags them over to Washington Square Park, and see who, if anyone, might be interested in buying a few. The venerable Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit got its start in 1931 in this very way, when Jackson Pollock convinced his buddy William de Kooning to join him in spreading out his latest masterpieces and trying to rustle up some dough. Who knows what you might find this weekend? Saturday, September 2, through Monday, September 4, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., free.

Brazilian Day

“Little Brazil”

West 46th Street at Fifth Avenue

New York, NY

(212) 809-4900

www.brazilianday.com/en

NYC’s Brazilian Day began in 1984, when a small group of people wanted to celebrate Brazil’s Independence. Since then, the festival has grown (and grown): it now attracts some 1.5 million people, from near and far, including Brazil, who take over the streets surrounding West 46th Street, the heart of the area known as Little Brazil. Come for the culture, stay for the live music—or come for the food, stay for the dancing—or come for the capoeira, stay for the conversation—you get the picture, so just come! You totally won’t be sorry. Sunday, September 3, free.