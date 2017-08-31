‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: May-Mac Revisited, Bruce Lee Actor In Studio

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, Ike Feldman returns from Las Vegas to break down the Mayweather-McGregor fight and what’s next for the two combat sports.
Also, the guys welcome Philip Ng, the star of the newest Bruce Lee film “Birth of the Dragon,” to the studio.
Known for his long filmography of kung fu films overseas, Ng has made the leap on to the American silver screen with his depiction of legendary martial artist Lee. Ng talked about the difficulties of playing a cultural/contemporary icon, how the final fight scene unfolded, and offered his thoughts on Conor McGregor as a martial artist.
Stay tuned for next week’s episode as the crew will check in on show co-host Pete Hoffman the new dad, and finalize thoughts on the Floyd/Conor saga before addressing the under-the-radar UFC 215 card.
For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)