‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: May-Mac Revisited, Bruce Lee Actor In Studio

Philip Ng Talks To Ike Feldman About Portraying The Martial Arts Legend In The New Flick 'Birth Of The Dragon'
Filed Under: Outside The Cage, UFC

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, Ike Feldman returns from Las Vegas to break down the Mayweather-McGregor fight and what’s next for the two combat sports.

Also, the guys welcome Philip Ng, the star of the newest Bruce Lee film “Birth of the Dragon,” to the studio.

Actor Philip Ng speaks at a special press conference of BH Tilt & WWE Studios’ “Birth of the Dragon” at the San Francisco Chinese Hospital on Aug. 16, 2017 in San Francisco. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Blumhouse Productions, LLC)

Known for his long filmography of kung fu films overseas, Ng has made the leap on to the American silver screen with his depiction of legendary martial artist Lee. Ng talked about the difficulties of playing a cultural/contemporary icon, how the final fight scene unfolded, and offered his thoughts on Conor McGregor as a martial artist.

Stay tuned for next week’s episode as the crew will check in on show co-host Pete Hoffman the new dad, and finalize thoughts on the Floyd/Conor saga before addressing the under-the-radar UFC 215 card.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

