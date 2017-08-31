Chinatown Business Owners Relieved To See Park Row Re-Opening

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Frustrated Chinatown business owners can breathe a little bit easier.
On Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a project to enhance pedestrian and cyclist access to Park Row in Lower Manhattan.
It’s been closed since 9/11, and will finally open with a two way bike lane, pedestrian routes, and bus traffic.
DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said the geography in the neighborhood has made it a bit tricky.
“This is a pretty important area in terms of security, 1 Police Plaza, courthouse, etc. So I think, look it’s been a balancing act,” she said.
Some residents and businesses have grumbled, saying Chinatown had been cut off.
Civic leader Wellington Chan called it a good first step.
“It will provide more connectivity, it’s better than before, when it was not accessible,” he said.
New lighting will also be put in place, but it’s not clear whether the street will ever be open to through traffic.