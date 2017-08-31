HARVEY AFTERMATH: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Josh Archibald Baptized Son In Stanley Cup

1010 WINS — Pittsburgh Penguins right-winger Josh Archibald and his wife Bailey baptized their three-week-old son Brecken during a ceremony on Wednesday in Brainerd, MN. Congratulations are certainly in order for the family but at this point, it’s arguably a small news story. That is until you realize Brecken was baptized in Lord Stanley’s Cup!

Hockey Hall of Fame representative and “Keeper of the Cup” Philip Pritchard was in attendance and captured the moment on Twitter.

This is not the first time the Cup has been used in a baptism. Detroit Red Wings’ Tomas Holmstrom used it for that purpose after beating Pittsburgh for the cup 4-2 in 2008.

gettyimages 696073208 e1504200089607 Pittsburgh Penguins Josh Archibald Baptized Son In Stanley Cup

Josh Archibald (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Penguins celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2016 and took home the cup after beating the San Jose Sharks 4-2 in the series. The following year, the team successfully defended their title against the Nashville Predators, once again winning 4-2 in the series.

Josh’s father, Jim Archibald, was also a pro player during the mid-eighties for the Minnesota North Stars. Unfortunately, they never made it to the Stanley Cup finals during his tenure, so this seems to be a new family tradition.

Here’s hoping the dip little Brecken took in hockey’s “holy grail” will bring him countless future victories.

–Joe Cingrana

