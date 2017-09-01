After Overhearing Dispute, Neighbors Find Baby Abandoned Outside Brooklyn Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman allegedly left a baby outside of a Brooklyn home on Friday afternoon.
Renee told 1010 WINS’ Al Jones she could hear the couple arguing downstairs, all the way from her third floor apartment.
“He said to her, ‘I’m going to call the cops on you,’ and she was like, ‘go right on ahead,’ she don’t care,” she said.
The woman yelled, ‘this is your baby.’
A few minutes later Renee’s son told her that there was a baby sitting on a second floor landing.
“I don’t know my concern was the baby, hey whatever differences whoever have, have nothing to do with me. My concern was the baby,” she said.
Renee comforted the 6-month-old, another neighbor brought formula, and the responding officer changed the diaper.
“You could tell it was a girl, she was all in pink,” Renee said.
The baby was taken to Brookdale Hospital, she is okay. The mother has some explaining to do, as does the father.