Suspect Charged In Fatal Brooklyn Stabbing Set To Face Judge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Arraignment is expected Friday for a suspect charged in the fatal stabbing of a Brooklyn man as he walked with his wife two weeks ago.
Gary Correa was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old George Carroll.
“I’m really thankful to find out that he was caught and I’m still mortified to realize that somebody that young, same age as one of my own children, has that kind of a rap sheet at 19 and that he was hanging out feet from my house,” said one of the victim’s neighbors, who did not want to be identified.
It was the night of Friday, Aug. 18 when police said Carroll and his wife Christina Carroll had left a neighborhood bar and were next to McGorlick Park when she says a group began taunting her husband with one question.
“It’s basically, ‘What are you looking at?’ My husband, a Texan, is like ‘I’m looking.'”
That apparently triggered two of the men to come across the street, allegedly getting in couple’s faces. When it was all over, police said George Carroll was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A small sidewalk memorial now marks the spot where he died.