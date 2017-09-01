This Little Girl Wrote A Letter To Her Father Who’s Volunteering In Texas

1010 WINS — A little girl managed to summarize exactly how the world is feeling after Hurricane Harvey devastated southeastern Texas.
Commander Scott Holt received a handwritten note from his daughter, Makenna, before leaving Monday afternoon to help with the rescue efforts.
“Dear Daddy, I hope you don’t get hurt, but I hope you help other people that need it more than you do,” his daughter wrote in the letter, which was posted on Facebook. “I hope everyone gets away [from] the hurricane. I love you!”
Holt is with the Waco Police Department, which has helped rescue dozens of people from floodwaters.
As the floodwaters begin to recede in the Houston area, more than 30,000 people remain in shelters across Texas.