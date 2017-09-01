LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Thieves Make Up Fake ‘Gas Emergency’ To Rob Elderly New Jersey Woman

Filed Under: New Jersey, Saddle Brook

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An elderly woman in New Jersey was scammed in a phony gas emergency and robbed of close to $5,000.

Police said a man came to her Saddle Brook home, claiming there was a “gas emergency” and that he had to check her basement utility lines.

She went downstairs with him. After a fake inspection, he put the washer and dryer on, apparently to create noise, then left, police said.

The woman later found her cash was missing.

Police determined an accomplice got inside the house and robbed her while she was in the basement.

