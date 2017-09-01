NYC Employees Can Donate To Harvey Relief Through Paychecks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York City’s 300,000 employees are now able to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts directly from their paychecks.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito announced Friday that the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City will disperse 100 percent of the paycheck donations to “reputable” groups already working in Houston and the surrounding areas.
“We’ll do an analysis of the needs on the ground, we’ll work with partners like the Office of Emergency Management here in New York City and some of the non-profit partners we know who are working on the ground in the Houston and the southeastern Texas area,” Mayor’s Fund Executive Director Darren Bloch told WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb. “We’ll assess where the funds raised can be best deployed.”
People who are not city employees also can donate through the fund’s website.
The opportunity for city employees to give will be open for a couple of months.
Rescuers from New York City’s police department, fire department and Emergency Medical Services were deployed Sunday to assist in the disaster response.
New York got support from around the country after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
