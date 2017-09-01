Video Shows Nurse Get Cuffed, Dragged After Refusing To Draw Blood From Unconscious Patient

SALT LAKE CITY (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Utah police officer’s body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.

The video taken at University Hospital in Salt Lake City shows nurse Alex Wubbels calmly explaining to Salt Lake detective Jeff Payne that she couldn’t draw blood on a patient who had been injured in a fiery car accident.

She told the officer a patient was required to give consent for a blood sample or be under arrest. Otherwise, she said police needed a warrant.

Wubbels declined the request, saying non of those conditions were met.

The dispute ended with Payne telling the nurse she was under arrest and physically moving her out of the hospital while she screamed, “Help! Help! Somebody help me! Stop! Stop! I did nothing wrong!”

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wubbels was not charged. She said she was illegally arrested.

“I just feel betrayed, I feel angry,” Wubbels said.

Police spokeswoman Christina Judd said the agency initiated an internal investigation within hours of the July 26 incident.

Judd said the assistant chief has apologized to the hospital and that the department is alarmed by what they saw in the video.

The department is working to investigate what went wrong and is seeking to repair the “unfortunate rift” it has caused,” Judd added.

Payne has been reassigned but remains on active duty.

