‘Sweethearts Foundation’ Providing Basic Human Rights, Wheelchairs To the Needy

1010 WINS– For those requiring enhanced mobility, the wheelchair is one of the most commonly used devices — yet many people the world over go without such necessary equipment.

South Africa’s Sweethearts Foundation recognizes this and has helped thousands of bed-ridden citizens who rely on family members’ assistance to get around. The foundation’s fundamental belief: A wheelchair is a basic human right.

The Sweethearts Foundation, with corporate support as well as generous donations from schools and volunteers, provides mobility to the needy through their ‘Tops & Tags’ program — selling plastic bottle tops and bread tags to recycling plants and using the funds to purchase and even customize wheelchairs.

To learn more and show your support, visit SweetheartsFoundation.org and their page on Facebook.

–Joe Cingrana

