LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NYPD Steps Up Security Ahead Of Annual J’Ouvert Festival In Brooklyn

Filed Under: Brooklyn, Crown Heights, flatbush, J'ouvert, J'ouvert festival, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has started stepping up security ahead of this year’s J’ouvert festival in Brooklyn.

The two-mile parade route will be closed to the general public the night before the parade.

This year’s start time has been pushed back to 6 a.m.

All participants and spectators will be screened by officers for weapons and alcoholic beverages. Backpacks and other large bags will not be allowed.

Deadly Shootings Prompt Increased Security For Brooklyn’s J’Ouvert Festival

“The NYPD will be out in force with a zero tolerance attitude towards anything that might endanger other people,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this month.

Police said the precautions are similar to security during New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

“We respect people of all background, we respect all faiths, we respect all cultures. At the same time, we have a sacred responsibility to keep everyone safe,” de Blasio said. “We believe this plan developed with community leaders and community members strikes the right balance.”

Last year two people were shot dead, and four wounded during the festival that precedes the annual West Indian Day Parade. The year before Carey Gabay, a Harvard educated aide to Governor Cuomo, was slain after being caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch