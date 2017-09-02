Coney Island Nearly Deserted As Labor Day Weekend Gets Off To Cool Start

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Saturday’s cool weather wasn’t exactly what beach-goers had in mind for the holiday weekend.

CBS2’s Dave Carlin was on Manhattan’s West Side, where he found people trying to stay warm instead of enjoying the summer heat.

“A little bit of a bummer,” one woman said.

It was a breezy, grey morning to kick off Labor Day weekend.

“Definitely need a hoodie,” she added.

Coney Island was nearly deserted. Boardwalk restaurant manager Giacomo Silvestris was counting on a lively lunch crowd, but it never materialized.

“It could definitely be better. If it was sunny, it would be much better,” he told Carlin.

Some of the people who stayed away likely took in a movie, like Leslie Hoban Blake. In her case, it was multiple movies.

“I got movies. Three days of movies,” she said.

Back at the beach, some people bundled up on the boardwalk said they felt blessed and they took time to consider all the heartbreak happening in Texas.

“They really having a rough Labor Day. I feel so bad for them people down there,” Shelley Jones, of Baltimore, said.

Luna Park Amusements announced an upcoming contribution to help the survivors in Texas with fundraising efforts that will take place next weekend. The park will donate 10 percent of all sales on Sunday, September 10 to the J.J. Watt Foundation’s Houston Relief Fund.

“Our prayers still go out to the people in Houston,” Jones said.

“God bless Texas is all I have to say,” another woman added.