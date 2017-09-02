LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Woman Critical After Being Struck By Car In Washington Heights Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Upper Manhattan late Friday night.

Police say the 43-year-old victim was walking her dog across St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights just after 10:30 p.m. when a black Chrysler sedan blew through a red light at West 157th Street and turned left, smashing right into her and leaving her clinging to life.

Surveillance video from nearby shows the victim pushed onto the car’s front bumper before the driver runs her over.

The victim was left in the middle of the street with her 3-year-old dog left unharmed, waiting by her side as the driver fled southbound on St. Nicholas.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

