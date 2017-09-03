Authorities Probe Police Involved Shooting Outside Home In Fort Lee, New Jersey

FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A police involved shooting is under investigation in Fort Lee, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.
The shooting occurred outside a home on Summit Avenue, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.
Investigators say police opened fire and struck the suspect, who was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical but stable condition.
Several Fort Lee police officers were taken to Englewood Hospital for evaluation, according to authorities.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting weren’t immediately clear, nor was the suspect’s age and gender.
The shooting remains under investigation by the prosecutor’s office.