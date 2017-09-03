LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Authorities Probe Police Involved Shooting Outside Home In Fort Lee, New Jersey

Filed Under: Bergen County Prosecutor, fort lee

FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A police involved shooting is under investigation in Fort Lee, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred outside a home on Summit Avenue, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators say police opened fire and struck the suspect, who was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Several Fort Lee police officers were taken to Englewood Hospital for evaluation, according to authorities.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting weren’t immediately clear, nor was the suspect’s age and gender.

The shooting remains under investigation by the prosecutor’s office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch