Black Bear Cub Spotted In Little Falls, N.J.

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The mayor of Little Falls, New Jersey this weekend advised neighbors that a black bear cub has been seen in the area.
Mayor James Belford Damiano said there is no action that police or wildlife agents can take.
Black bears usually are not aggressive unless provoked, but neighbors are advised not to get too close to the bear, the mayor said.
Anyone who sees the bear in their area is asked to call Little Falls police at (973) 256-0200 X0 so they can monitor the bear’s location.