Long Island Suburbs See Major Drop In Crime, Officials Say

Filed Under: Long Island Crime, Mike Sugerman, Nassau County Crime, Suffolk County Crime

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New numbers out Sunday indicate that crime is on the decline in suburban Long Island.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman reported, the decline affects both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“We’re seeing an over 12 percent reduction in violent crime, an over 10 percent reduction in property crime, and an over 9 percent reduction in overall crime,” said Suffolk County police Commissioner Timothy Sini.

Sini said crime in Suffolk County is at its lowest level since 1975 – and in the midst of the opiate epidemic, gang violence, and many foreclosures that often lead to crime.

“It’s very much because of the intelligence-led policing and the community policing strategies that we’ve employed,” Sini said.

In Nassau County, major crime is down about 5 percent compared with last year, according to a Newsday report.

President Donald Trump put Long Island on the map when he came to Brentwood last month to talk about the arrests of MS-13 gang members.

