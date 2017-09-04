9/4 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Sunshine will dominate this afternoon with weak high pressure in control. As for highs, they’ll be about 10-15° warmer than yesterday in the low 80s.
Tonight will remain dry and mostly clear. It will be milder though with temps only falling to around 70° by daybreak.
Tomorrow will be hotter and more humid with some afternoon thunderstorms, but mainly N&W of the city. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.
We’ll see on and off showers/storms tomorrow night into Wednesday, so the story will turn a bit damp. As for highs on Wednesday, they’ll be cooler in the mid 70s or so.