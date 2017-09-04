Belmar Uses Labor Day Holiday To Help Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s a long road to recovery for millions of people affected by Hurricane Harvey who are now trying to rebuild their lives.

Donations and aid have been pouring in from around the country and now a New Jersey shore community is looking to do their part.

In Belmar, beach goers can spend their Labor Day in the sun and sand while also donating to a good cause.

Ocean Avenue is bustling after many who were stuck inside all weekend with the wind and rain saying they were anxious to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.

“This is a great way to end the summer, a beautiful day,” one beachgoer said.

Belmar officials have decided to suspend all parking and beach fees, and instead donate money to Harvey victims.

“What we are asking for in exchange are financial donations to a relief fund we have created for Rockport,” said Mayor Matt Doherty.

Rockport is a small coastal town similar to Belmar.

“They have no power when they put power back on they’re going to anticipate fires just like we had because you don’t know where there are electrical panels damaged by water,” Doherty said.

D’Jais Bar and Grill will donate all cover charges to the cause.

“I think it’s just what we do, when we see people struggling we want to help. Our shore experienced something similar with Sandy so we know how it feels,” said Teresa Ducsak of D’Jais.

Donation boxes can be found at all 20 entrances on the boardwalk.