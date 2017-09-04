Exclusive Video: Victim Critical After Being Shot In Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A person is in critical condition following a shooting in Upper Manhattan early Monday.

Surveillance video shows the seconds before the 22-year-old man was shot on West 207th Street in Inwood.

You can see what looks like two groups of people gathering along the sidewalk and spilling into the street.

The camera didn’t capture the moment the shots were fired, but it did capture the massive and immediate police response.

Francia Taveras tells CBS2’s Marc Liverman she woke up to the sound of gunfire.

“I heard it three times, ‘pa, pa, pa’,” she said.

Her bed was just a few feet away from the window, which was right above the crime scene.

She says she was scared, and didn’t dare getting close to the window.

In the more than 15 years she’s lived in the neighborhood, Taveras says she’s never seen something like that happen this close to home.

“You go early to the job and something happens when you walk. It’s very bad,” she said.

Police closed off the street for nearly twelve hours during their investigation Monday.

Evidence markers dotted the street as blood covered part of the sidewalk.

Investigators say the victim was shot once in the chest and once in the arm. He was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Police are still looking for at least one suspect, and they haven’t said how that suspect got away.