Jets Claim 4 Off Waivers, Including Former Giants TE Tye

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Will Tye is switching uniforms and staying in the same home stadium.

The New York Jets claimed the former Giants tight end off waivers Sunday, a day after NFL teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to 53 players.

Tye was signed by the Giants in 2015 as an undrafted rookie out of Stony Brook. He has 90 catches for 859 yards and four touchdowns in his career, with three of the scores coming at MetLife Stadium. Tye also had four receptions for 66 yards in the Giants’ playoff loss to Green Bay last season.

He was an All-Rookie selection in 2015 after catching 42 passes for 464 yards and three TDs.

Tye joins a thin tight ends group for the Jets, who also have rookie Jordan Leggett and Eric Tomlinson at the position. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, projected as the starter, is suspended the first two games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Also claimed by the Jets were wide receivers Damore’ea Stringfellow and Kalif Raymond, and linebacker Edmond Robinson.

The Jets released linebacker Bruce Carter and waived linebacker Freddie Bishop, running back Marcus Murphy and tight end Jason Vander Laan.

Signed to the practice squad were defensive lineman Deon Simon, linebacker Frank Beltre, cornerback Xavier Coleman and offensive lineman Ben Braden — all of whom were in training camp with New York. Simon was one of the Jets’ surprise cuts Saturday after he had 28 tackles, 1½ sacks and 1½ tackles for loss last season as the backup to Steve McLendon.

Wide receiver/kick returner Lucky Whitehead was placed on the Jets’ injured reserve list after clearing waivers.

New York added to its mostly inexperienced receiving corps by claiming Stringfellow and Raymond, joining recently acquired Jermaine Kearse, youngsters Robby Anderson and Charone Peake, and rookies ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen. Jalin Marshall will sit out the first four games after he was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers.

Stringfellow had 46 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns last year as a junior for Mississippi. He was signed by Miami as an undrafted rookie and cut by the Dolphins on Saturday. Stringfellow had a 99-yard touchdown catch on a long throw from David Fales in Miami’s preseason opener against Atlanta.

Raymond returned four kickoffs for an average of 22.8 yards last season as a rookie with Denver, and averaged 10.1 yards on 10 punt returns. He will likely step into the role as the primary returner for New York.

Robinson, a seventh-round pick out of Newberry in 2015, had 12 tackles in two seasons with Minnesota.

Carter, Bishop and Vander Laan all spent time with the Jets last season, while Murphy was claimed off waivers from New Orleans in July.

