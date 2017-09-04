UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea Blast

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — South Korean media reports the North appears to be readying the launch of more ballistic missiles following the weekend detonation of another nuclear device which North Korea claims was a powerful hydrogen bomb.

The United Nations Security Council is holding an emergency meeting, its second emergency session on the North’s weapons programs in less than a week. The council had gathered just five days earlier to condemn Pyongyang’s launch of a missile over Japan and reiterate demands for North Korea to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs. Last month, the council imposed its stiffest sanctions so far on North Korea, banning the North’s lucrative exports of coal, iron, lead and seafood products. Monday could bring additional condemnation and discussion of other potential steps.

U.S. officials have been in close contact with South Korea where they are installing new missile launch pads in response to the north.

South Korea reports that it has exercised live fire drills using long range missiles and fighter jets in a simulated attack on North Korea.

The move comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s latest nuclear weapons test in which the dictator says he detonated a hydrogen bomb.

When asked by reporters if he will attack North Korea, President Donald Trump responded, “We’ll see,” speaking after North Korea’s test was conducted Sunday its most powerful underground thermonuclear explosion yet.

Defense Secretary James Mattis and military leaders briefed the president at the White House on all military options.

“Any threat to the United States will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming,” Mattis said.

North Korea’s state-run media released photos of Kim Jong Un inspecting what they claim is a miniaturized hydrogen bomb that could fit on an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S.

While Mattis says the U.S. is not trying to start war, he said “we are not looking to the total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea.”

Even before Sunday’s missile test, Sen. Lindsey Graham a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee said if North Korea continues with its threats the U.S. may be forced to act.

“I am 100 percent certain that if Kim Jong Un continues to develop missile technology that can hit America if diplomacy fails to stop him, there will be an attack by the U.S. against his weapon system,” Graham said.

The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Trump tweeted Sunday night that he is America will end trade with any countries doing business with North Korea. China said that preposition is unfair.

